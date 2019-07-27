Hong Kong protesters, police ready for another likely clash

Riot police stand behind shields as they face off protesters in Yuen Long district in Hong Kong on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police in Hong Kong used tear gas against protesters Saturday who defied authorities' warnings not to march in a neighborhood where six days earlier a mob apparently targeting demonstrators brutally attacked people in a commuter rail station. Associated Press

Special Tactical Squad officers attack protesters with batons who refused to disperse from a train station in Yuen Long district in Hong Kong on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Hong Kong police on Saturday fired tear gas and swung batons at protesters who defied authorities' warnings not to march in the neighborhood where six days earlier a mob apparently targeting demonstrators brutally attacked people in a train station. (Eric Tsang /HK01 via AP) Associated Press

Special Tactical Squad officers attack protesters with batons who refused to disperse from a train station in Yuen Long district in Hong Kong on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Hong Kong police on Saturday fired tear gas and swung batons at protesters who defied authorities' warnings not to march in the neighborhood where six days earlier a mob apparently targeting demonstrators brutally attacked people in a train station. (Eric Tsang /HK01 via AP) Associated Press

Riot police block a road into the Yuen Long district in Hong Kong on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Hong Kong police on Saturday fired tear gas and swung batons at protesters who defied authorities' warnings not to march in a neighborhood where six days earlier a mob apparently targeting demonstrators brutally attacked people in a train station. Associated Press

A protester steps on a poster depicting former Chinese Premier Li Peng with the words "June 4th Butcher" who recently passed away, during a rally In Hong Kong Saturday, July 27, 2019. Thousands of protesters began marching Saturday despite police warnings that their presence would spark confrontations with local residents. Demonstrators wearing black streamed through Yuen Long, the area where a mob brutally attacked people in a commuter rail station last Sunday. Associated Press

Journalists work near tear gas canisters deployed during a face-off between police and protesters at the Yuen Long district in Hong Kong on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police in Hong Kong used tear gas against protesters Saturday who defied authorities' warnings not to march in a neighborhood where six days earlier a mob apparently targeting demonstrators brutally attacked people in a commuter rail station. Associated Press

Protesters clash with police in Yuen Long district in Hong Kong on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police in Hong Kong used tear gas against protesters Saturday who defied authorities' warnings not to march in a neighborhood where six days earlier a mob apparently targeting demonstrators brutally attacked people in a commuter rail station. (Eric Tsang /HK01 via AP) Associated Press

Protesters on a road near the Yuen Long district in Hong Kong on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Hong Kong police on Saturday fired tear gas and swung batons at protesters who defied authorities' warnings not to march in a neighborhood where six days earlier a mob apparently targeting demonstrators brutally attacked people in a train station. Associated Press

Riot police block a road into the Yuen Long district in Hong Kong on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Hong Kong police on Saturday fired tear gas and swung batons at protesters who defied authorities' warnings not to march in a neighborhood where six days earlier a mob apparently targeting demonstrators brutally attacked people in a train station. Associated Press

Protesters react to tear gas during a face off with riot police in Yuen Long district in Hong Kong on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police in Hong Kong used tear gas against protesters Saturday who defied authorities' warnings not to march in a neighborhood where six days earlier a mob apparently targeting demonstrators brutally attacked people in a commuter rail station. Associated Press

Protesters react to tear gas during a face off with riot police at Yuen Long district in Hong Kong Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police in Hong Kong shot tear gas at protesters who defied authorities' warnings not to march in a neighborhood where six days earlier a mob apparently targeting demonstrators brutally attacked people in a commuter rail station. Associated Press

Protesters kick back and pick up tear gas canisters during a face off with riot police at Yuen Long district in Hong Kong Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police in Hong Kong shot tear gas at protesters who defied authorities' warnings not to march in a neighborhood where six days earlier a mob apparently targeting demonstrators brutally attacked people in a commuter rail station. Associated Press

Protesters react to tear gas during a face off with riot police at Yuen Long district in Hong Kong Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police in Hong Kong shot tear gas at protesters who defied authorities' warnings not to march in a neighborhood where six days earlier a mob apparently targeting demonstrators brutally attacked people in a commuter rail station. Associated Press

Protesters react to tear gas during a face off with riot police at Yuen Long district in Hong Kong Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police shot tear gas at protesters who defied authorities' warnings not to march in a neighborhood where six days earlier a mob apparently targeting demonstrators brutally attacked people in a commuter rail station. Associated Press

Protesters move barriers as they face off against riot police at the entrance to a village at Yuen Long district in Hong Kong Saturday, July 27, 2019. Protesters wearing black streamed through Yuen Long, even though police refused to grant permission for the march, citing risks of confrontations between demonstrators and local residents. Associated Press

Protesters face off against riot police at the entrance to a village at Yuen Long district in Hong Kong Saturday, July 27, 2019. Protesters wearing black streamed through Yuen Long, even though police refused to grant permission for the march, citing risks of confrontations between demonstrators and local residents. Associated Press