Celtics to buy minor league affiliate in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine -- The Boston Celtics say the organization has reached an agreement to buy the Maine Red Claws, a minor league team it has been affiliated with for a decade.
The Red Claws are an NBA G League team that plays in Portland and has been affiliated with the Celtics since getting started in the 2009-10 season. The Portland Press Herald reports the purchase of the Red Claws by the Celtics reflects a trend of NBA teams buying their minor league affiliates.
The sale still needs to be approved by the G League.
Portland City Manager Jon Jennings says the purchase means the Celtics "have decided to fully invest in the Red Claws and be a long-term partner with the city." Jennings is a former Red Claws general manager and president.
