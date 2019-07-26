NFL

Giants receiver Corey Coleman tears ACL

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By TOM CANAVAN
Associated Press
 
 

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Just months after trading Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland, the New York Giants are being hit by a rash of injuries at wide receiver.

Sterling Shepard, who was to take over from Beckham as the top wideout, broke his left thumb reaching to catch a pass on Thursday in the first practice of training camp.

The Giants announced Friday morning that receiver/kickoff returner Corey Coleman tore an ACL, a season-ending injury. They said the injury also happened in practice Thursday.

Shepard's status is week to week.

