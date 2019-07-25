NFL

Lions look to get leg up with coach arriving at camp in cast

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By LARRY LAGE
Associated Press
 
 

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia is beginning his second training camp with a cast on his left leg.

Patricia arrived at his season-opening news conference on a knee scooter Thursday before the first practice. He was treated for a tendon problem in his lower leg.

The former New England Patriots defensive coordinator lost 10 games last year in his debut as a head coach.

Detroit's free-agent signings this offseason featured defensive end Trey Flowers, wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and cornerback Justin Coleman.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to be under center more often in a system that strives for balance under new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Stafford has often been in the shotgun in pass-heavy schemes.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 