Luck returns to field as Colts open training camp workouts

Members of the Patriot Parachute Team parachute to the field to deliver the ball to start the Indianapolis Colts practice during the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 25, 2019. Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) makes a catch during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 25, 2019. Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) prepares to throw during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 25, 2019. Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 25, 2019. Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich signs a ball for a fan before the start of practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 25, 2019. Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 25, 2019. Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 25, 2019. Associated Press

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Andrew Luck was limited to individual drills at the Indianapolis Colts' first training camp practice and may not participate in full team work for three or four more days.

Coach Frank Reich told reporters Thursday that Luck is expected to work in 7-on-7 drills Friday. After each practice, Reich said, the Colts will re-evaluate Luck's strained left calf.

The injury kept Indy's starting quarterback out of all of the team's offseason workouts and prevented him from getting together with teammates after last month's three-day minicamp.

General manager Chris Ballard said Wednesday the Colts are limiting Luck's workload as a precaution.

Luck wore a baseball cap, watching from the side as backup Jacoby Brissett did most of the work with the Colts' staring offense.

____

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL