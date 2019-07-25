NFL

Luck returns to field as Colts open training camp workouts

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 25, 2019.

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 25, 2019. Associated Press

By MICHAEL MAROT
Associated Press
 
 

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Andrew Luck was limited to individual drills at the Indianapolis Colts' first training camp practice and may not participate in full team work for three or four more days.

Coach Frank Reich told reporters Thursday that Luck is expected to work in 7-on-7 drills Friday. After each practice, Reich said, the Colts will re-evaluate Luck's strained left calf.

The injury kept Indy's starting quarterback out of all of the team's offseason workouts and prevented him from getting together with teammates after last month's three-day minicamp.

General manager Chris Ballard said Wednesday the Colts are limiting Luck's workload as a precaution.

Luck wore a baseball cap, watching from the side as backup Jacoby Brissett did most of the work with the Colts' staring offense.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

