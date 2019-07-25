NFL

Jarran Reed practices, say he disagrees with NFL suspension

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) runs a drill with teammates during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Renton, Wash.

    Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) runs a drill with teammates during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Renton, Wash. Associated Press

  • Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner pretends to throw a football to fans during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Renton, Wash.

    Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner pretends to throw a football to fans during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Renton, Wash. Associated Press

  • Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) signs autographs for fans following NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Renton, Wash.

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) signs autographs for fans following NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Renton, Wash. Associated Press

  • Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll throws a football during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Renton, Wash.

    Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll throws a football during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Renton, Wash. Associated Press

 
By TIM BOOTH
Associated Press
 
 

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed said he disagreed with the NFL's decision to suspend him for six games for an incident more than two years ago in which police were called but Reed was not arrested or charged.

Reed said Thursday as the Seahawks opened training camp that he still respects the NFL's decision to suspend him under the personal conduct policy. He said "the only thing to do is move forward."

While Reed was taking part in the first practice, All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner was a spectator while waiting to see if he is able to come to an agreement on a contract extension. Wagner also attended the offseason program but didn't participate then either.

