News

US warship sails through Taiwan strait amid China tensions

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan says the U.S. Navy is free to sail through its strait after an American warship did so shortly following warnings from Beijing against foreign interference in its relationship with the island.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said Thursday the warship sailed northward through the Taiwan Strait. It said joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance task force was monitoring surrounding waters from start to finish and nothing "unusual" took place.

Commander Clay Doss, a spokesman for the U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet, said the "USS Antietam conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit" Wednesday to Thursday "in accordance with international law."

China on Wednesday warned that it could use force against anyone who intervenes in its efforts to reunify Taiwan, a democratically-governed island which China considers its territory.

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 