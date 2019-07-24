News

More ex-athletes sue Ohio State over sex abuse by team doc

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- More former football players and other ex-athletes are suing Ohio State over allegations that they were sexual assaulted by a university doctor during exams decades ago.

Like at least a six other pending federal lawsuits , the case filed Monday says school officials knew about concerns but failed to stop Richard Strauss. The 30 plaintiffs include men from 12 sports and a non-athlete allegedly fondled by Strauss at the student health center.

Ohio State publicly apologized after an investigation for the university found Strauss sexually abused at least 177 young men between 1979 and 1997.

Related lawsuits are in mediation. Ohio State has argued the claims are time-barred by law, but a spokesman says it's committed to the mediation process.

Strauss died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him.

