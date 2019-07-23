3-time Super Bowl champion Andruzzi gets his college degree

NFL

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Three-time Super Bowl champion and cancer survivor Joe Andruzzi can now add college graduate to his list of accomplishments.

Andruzzi on Monday received his degree in liberal studies from Southern Connecticut State University President Joe Bertolino, 22 years after he left the Division II school for the NFL.

Andruzzi told the Hartford Courant the school taught him that "hard work and dedication is going to push you in life."

He always intended to finish his degree, but said football, then non-Hodgkin Burkitt lymphoma, derailed him.

The 43-year-old New York City native played for the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns, but is best known for helping the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls.

Bertolino says Andruzzi embodies the university's values of "treating people with dignity, respect, kindness, compassion and civility."

