Falcons' defense already hit with more injuries in camp

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, left, and the defense react on the sideline during their NFL training camp football practice Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Flowery Branch, Ga. Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn jogs alongside players in the rain during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Flowery Branch, Ga. Associated Press

In this photo taken Monday, July, 22, 2019, Atlanta Falcons defensive back J.J. Wilcox (29) is helped off the field by teammates Damontae Kazee (27) and strong safety Keanu Neal (22) after being injured during their NFL training camp football practice Monday, July 22, 2019, in Flowery Branch, Ga. Associated Press

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons' defense, which was devastated by injuries in 2018, already has lost two players in training camp.

Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Tuesday that safety J.J. Wilcox will miss the season with a right knee injury. Also, defensive tackle Michael Bennett has suffered a broken ankle and will miss the start of the season. Both were hurt on Monday's opening day of camp.

The injuries follow defensive end Steven Means' season-ending Achilles tendon injury in organized team activities in May. Means started four games in 2018.

Wilcox worked with the first-team defense this offseason while Keanu Neal continued his rehabilitation from a knee injury.

Atlanta lost linebacker Deion Jones and both safeties, Neal and Ricardo Allen, to injured reserve last season.

