Chargers Training Camp Capsule

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (13-5)

OPEN CAMP: July 25, Costa Mesa, California.

LAST YEAR: Coach Anthony Lynn in his second season led Chargers to playoffs for first time since 2013. They beat Baltimore in wild-card game before playing worst game of season at New England in divisional round. RB Melvin Gordon was sixth in AFC with 1,375 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns while QB Philip Rivers threw two or more touchdowns in first 13 games. Defense was without DE Joey Bosa for first nine games but had one of top rookies in league last season in S Derwin James. All-Pro became first rookie defensive back in NFL history to have three sacks in first four games.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: LB Thomas Davis, QB Tyrod Taylor, DE Jerry Tillery, S Nasir Adderley.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: WR Tyrel Williams, TE Antonio Gates, DT Darius Philon, CB Jason Verrett.

CAMP NEEDS: Lynn said during last month's minicamp he wanted to give some younger players majority of snaps, especially during preseason games. Despite strong record, Chargers dealt with their share of injuries last season, from Bosa's at beginning of schedule to Gordon's late in regular season, as well as three starters at linebacker.

EXPECTATIONS: Chargers will be in mix of teams considered one favorites in AFC, but holdout by Gordon, who is in final year of rookie contract, could disrupt team unity Lynn said was one of keys to their emergence last season.

