Falcons open camp with questions about hiring of Durkin

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack (51), second from left, prepares to run a play during their NFL training camp football practice Monday, July 22, 2019, in Flowery Branch, Ga.

  • Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks for an open receiver during their NFL training camp football practice Monday, July 22, 2019, in Flowery Branch, Ga.

  • Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick offensive guard Chris Lindstrom (63) blocks defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97), right, as quarterback Matt Ryan throws a pass during their NFL training camp football practice Monday, July 22, 2019, in Flowery Branch, Ga.

  • Atlanta Falcons fan John Bennett, of Gainesville, goes through security at the Atlanta Falcons NFL football training camp in Flowery Branch, Ga., Monday, July 22, 2019. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

By PAUL NEWBERRY
Associated Press
 
 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have brought in former Maryland coach DJ Durkin to serve as a guest coach during training camp, drawing immediate scrutiny over the wisdom of taking on someone who was fired from his previous job after a player's death.

This is the first coaching stint for Durkin since he was dismissed by the Terrapins last October. While Durkin will only be with the Falcons during training camp, coach Dan Quinn faced questions about his decision following Monday's opening practice.

Quinn insists that he "did due diligence" to address any concerns about Durkin's past and believes he can help the team improve defensively.

Durkin was initially placed on leave by Maryland after the head-related death of 19-year-old Jordan McNair during a team workout, spurring allegations of a toxic culture within the program. Durkin was reinstated by the Terrapins, only to be fired the next day when the school faced withering criticism.

