Wofford is preseason pick to win Southern Conference

 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Two-time defending Southern Conference champion Wofford has been picked by the league's head coaches and the media to win the title again this season.

The Southern Conference announced the results Monday at its annual preseason football gathering.

Wofford, which finished 9-4 last season, finished ahead of Furman and East Tennessee State in both polls. Chattanooga was picked fourth by the coaches while Mercer took the fourth spot in the media voting.

The rest of the coaches' selections were Mercer in fifth, then Samford, Citadel, Western Carolina and VMI. The media picked Chattanooga fifth, then Samford, Citadel, Western Carolina and VMI.

The coaches selected Western Carolina quarterback Tyrie Adams as its preseason offensive player of the year. East Tennessee defensive lineman Nasir Player was chosen the preseason defensive player of the year.

