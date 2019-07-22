Trump meets with chipmakers on Huawei, other economic issues

WASHINGTON -- The White House says President Donald Trump met with executives from several of the nation's leading chipmakers Monday and discussed restrictions his administration has imposed on the sale of components to Chinese telecommunications company Huawei (WAH'-way).

Huawei is embroiled in a trade dispute between China and the U.S.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross recently announced his department will issue licenses to companies to sell technology to Huawei only when there is no threat to national security.

The White House says the executives requested that the Commerce Department make timely decisions when it comes to equipment sales, and the president agreed. The executives also expressed optimism about the deployment of 5G systems in the U.S.

Leaders from Google, Cisco, Qualcomm, Intel and Broadcom were among those in attendance.