NFL won't suspend Chiefs' Tyreek Hill in case involving son

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
    FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill talks to the media after a workout in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL will not suspend Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill under its personal conduct policy after the league investigating his involvement in a domestic violence incident involving his 3-year-old son. The league said in a statement Friday, July 19, 2019, that it has not been given access to information in the court proceedings, and a district attorney in June said an investigation was dropped because officials couldn't prove who injured the boy. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- The NFL will not suspend Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill under its personal conduct policy in a domestic violence case involving his 3-year-old son.

The league says in a statement Friday it has not been given access to information in the court proceedings, and a district attorney in June said an investigation was dropped because officials couldn't prove who injured the boy.

The league says "information developed in the court proceeding is confidential and has not been shared with us" and all law enforcement records are sealed.

The statement adds: "Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child's injuries."

Hill was suspended in April by the Chiefs. He is now is eligible to attend training camp and participate in all activities if the Chiefs lift their suspension.

