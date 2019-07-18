News

An emotional return to Irish soil for British Open

  • Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke smiles as he speaks to colleagues don the practice range ahead of the start of the British Open golf championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The British Open starts Thursday. Clarke will hit the first ball at the start of the Open Thursday.

    Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke smiles as he speaks to colleagues don the practice range ahead of the start of the British Open golf championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The British Open starts Thursday. Clarke will hit the first ball at the start of the Open Thursday. Associated Press

  • Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy looks at his putt on the 5th green during a practice round ahead of the start of the British Open golf championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The British Open starts Thursday.

    Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy looks at his putt on the 5th green during a practice round ahead of the start of the British Open golf championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The British Open starts Thursday. Associated Press

 
By DOUG FERGUSON
Associated Press
 
 

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland -- Darren Clarke never hit a tee shot at Royal Portrush quite like this.

The silver claret jug on display next to him, Clarke hit the opening tee shot Thursday as the British Open returned to Irish soil for the first time in 68 years. And then it got even better for Clarke, the 50-year-old from Northern Ireland who now calls Portrush home.

He holed a 15-foot putt for birdie to start his round.

Clarke won the Open in 2011 at Royal St. George's and did not hesitate when the R&A asked if he would be willing to be the first to play. He hasn't received such a hearty reception on the opening tee since The K Club in Ireland in 2006 for the Ryder Cup.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 