Greek police name suspect in US scientist's killing, rape

 
ATHENS, Greece -- Greek authorities say they have identified a suspect accused of the brutal killing and rape of American scientist Suzanne Eaton.

In a statement Thursday, police identified the man as 27-year-old Yiannis Paraskakis, from the port of Chania on the island of Crete. Police have published photographs of the suspect.

Paraskakis has been charged with the rape and murder of Eaton, 59, who disappeared on July 2 while attending a conference near Chania and whose body was found six days later in an abandoned underground storage site used during World War II.

Police said the suspect told them he had hit Eaton twice with his car before abducting her.

A public prosecutor waived the suspect's privacy rights citing public safety concerns, and the need to assist an investigation of his possible involvement in other offenses.

Greek police statement with photos of the suspect: https://bit.ly/32JFbyy

