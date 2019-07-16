Indiana

FBI searches Muncie offices amid multi-year investigation

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MUNCIE, Ind. -- FBI agents have searched municipal offices in Muncie as part of a multi-year investigation into city government in the central Indiana community.

Searches took place Tuesday at locations including City Hall and the Muncie Sanitary District offices. Signs posted at City Hall indicated it was closed for the day. The Star Press reports the FBI confirmed that agents also were at a home that's believed to belong to a Sanitary District official.

The U.S. attorney's office in Indianapolis didn't immediately release details about the searches Tuesday morning.

In January, a federal judge sentenced Craig Nichols , Muncie's former building commissioner, to two years in prison for money laundering and wire fraud. Last year, Tracy Barton, Muncie's superintendent of sewer maintenance and engineering, was indicted on fraud-related charges .

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 