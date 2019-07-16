Business

Wells Fargo 2Q earnings beat estimates

  • In this July 10, 2019, photo a Wells Fargo building is shown in downtown Minneapolis. JP Morgan Chase reports financial results on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Wells Fargo & Co. reports financial results on Tuesday, July 16.

    In this July 10, 2019, photo a Wells Fargo building is shown in downtown Minneapolis. JP Morgan Chase reports financial results on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Wells Fargo & Co. reports financial results on Tuesday, July 16. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wells Fargo & Co. on Tuesday reported higher second quarter results that beat estimates.

The San Francisco-based bank said it had earnings of $6.21 billion, or $1.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue net of interest expense was $21.58 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.79 billion.

Wells Fargo shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 20%. The stock has dropped 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WFC

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 