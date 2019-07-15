Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Bishop to 2-way contract
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed forward Clark Bishop to a two-way contract for the 2019-20 season.
The team announced the deal Monday. It will pay the 23-year-old $700,000 at the NHL level and $65,000 at the American Hockey League level, with an $80,000 guarantee.
Bishop had a goal and two assists in 20 regular-season NHL games last season with the Hurricanes. He also skated in the first two games of the Eastern Conference second-round playoff sweep of the New York Islanders.
Carolina drafted Bishop in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.
