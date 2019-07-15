News

Pentagon to get unprecedented 3rd acting chief this year.

  • In this July 8, 2019, photo, acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper waits for the arrival of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Pentagon. The Pentagon says that Esper expects to be formally nominated for the top job very soon, setting off a complicated leadership replacement shuffle at top Army, Navy and senior Defense Department levels

    In this July 8, 2019, photo, acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper waits for the arrival of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Pentagon. The Pentagon says that Esper expects to be formally nominated for the top job very soon, setting off a complicated leadership replacement shuffle at top Army, Navy and senior Defense Department levels Associated Press

 
By ROBERT BURNS
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- After months of delay, President Donald Trump is expected to nominate a successor to Jim Mattis as secretary of defense on Monday.

It will be Mark Esper, who has been serving as acting secretary of defense since June, when Patrick Shanahan abruptly quit after serving as the acting secretary for six months. Mattis resigned last December.

The leadership vacuum at the Pentagon has raised questions in Congress at a time of heightened tensions with Iran.

Once Esper's nomination is received by the Senate, Esper would step aside pending confirmation. His confirmation hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

In Esper's absence, the civilian head of the Navy, Richard Spencer, would be acting defense secretary. That arrangement would last only a few days, if Esper is confirmed quickly by the Senate as expected.

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 