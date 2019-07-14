Eastern Washington football players recovering from shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Two Eastern Washington University football players were shot in Spokane's downtown bar district.
Dehonta Hayes and Keith Moore were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after Saturday's shooting.
University officials say the student-athletes are expected to fully recover.
Hayes is listed as a starter at safety on the preseason depth chart. He's from Tacoma, Washington.
Moore is listed as a starter at defensive tackle on the preseason depth chart. He's from Bremerton, Washington.
