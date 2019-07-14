Verlander, Altuve lead Astros to 12-4 win over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Justin Verlander followed a two-run first inning with five no-hit innings and JosÃ© Altuve hit Houston's franchise-record ninth grand slam of the season as the Astros beat the Texas Rangers 12-4 on Sunday.

Verlander (11-4) gave up four hits, all singles, and struck out seven. He retired his last 15 batters following a leadoff walk in the second inning as the Astros salvaged a split of the four-game series after losing the first two games.

Verlander didn't allow a home run for the first time since June 6. He has given up a major league high 26 homers this season, including 12 in his previous five starts, and said last Monday he was "100 percent" sure the baseballs were juiced this season. The eight-time All-Star remained four shy of his career high for homers allowed in a full season.

Altuve, the Astros' leadoff hitter with George Springer given the day off, had three hits and scored three times after having four hits in Saturday's 11-inning win.

The grand slam came in a seven-run seventh inning that also included a home run by Yuli Gurriel.

Ariel Jurado (5-5) gave up five runs in the first two innings pitching on six days' rest in making his first start since July 3. Jurado allowed seven hits and walked four, three of the walked batters scoring.

The Rangers, vying for an AL wild-card spot, have lost eight of their past 12 games.

The Astros handed Verlander a 3-0 lead in the first inning on three singles, two walks and a sacrifice fly. Jurado threw 28 pitches and received two mound visits before recording an out.

The Rangers answered with two runs in the bottom of the first on the four singles before Verlander shut them down.

Verlander entered the game with a major league-low .168 opponents' batting average and was fifth in strikeouts with 153.

SHORT HOPS

Astros RHP Joe Smith, who ruptured an Achilles in December, made his season debut in the seventh inning. ... Michael Brantley's single and double gave him 37 multihit games, leading the American League. ... Texas pitching didn't record a 1-2-3 inning until the eighth. ... The July 1 Rangers home game against the Los Angeles Angels that was postponed by the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs will be played Tuesday, Aug. 20 as part of a split doubleheader.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: RHP Brad Peacock (shoulder) won't start Monday's series opener at the Angels as planned after experiencing soreness. Peacock was sent to Houston to see a doctor.

Rangers: OF Hunter Pence (groin) is scheduled to return Tuesday for the first two games at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks after completing a rehab assignment on Sunday night with Double-A Frisco.

UP NEXT

Astros: LHP Framber Valdez (3-5, 5.28) will either start or follow an opener on Monday on three days' rest after allowing four runs in 2/3 of an inning on Thursday.

Rangers: RHP Lance Lynn (12-4, 3.69), 8-0 at home this season, will start Tuesday.

