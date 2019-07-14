Clarke's slam in OT sends Grizzlies to Summer title game

New Orleans Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker shoots around Memphis Grizzlies' Tyler Harvey during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans' Kenrich Williams, left, shoots around Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke, right, during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans' Tony Carr shoots against Memphis Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies' Grayson Allen, left, blocks a shot by New Orleans Pelicans' Aubrey Dawkins during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies' Grayson Allen drives around New Orleans Pelicans' Marcos Louzada Silva during overtime of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke reacts after scoring against the New Orleans Pelicans during overtime of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo shoots against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies' Ben Lawson shoots over New Orleans Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans' Kenrich Williams reacts after a play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies' Grayson Allen drives into New Orleans Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

LAS VEGAS -- Brandon Clarke made a dunk with 10.7 left in overtime and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 88-86 on Sunday in the NBA Summer League semifinals.

Clarke had 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead eighth-seeded Memphis. Tyler Harvey, whose 3-pointer tied it in regulation, added 13 points, and Bruno Caboclo had 12.

The Grizzlies will face the winner of the second semifinal between the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Trevon Bluiett led the fourth-seeded Pelicans with 16 points. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Marcos Louzada Silva each had 14 and Kenrich Williams added 10.