News

St. Louis couple rolls all 7s and 11s with daughter's birth

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis couple has rolled all 7s and 11s with the birth of their daughter.

J'Aime Brown was born at 7:11 p.m. on July 7, which convenience store chain 7-Eleven marks as 7-Eleven Day. Her birth weight? Seven pounds and 11 ounces, obviously.

TV station Fox 2 reports that Rachel Langford and Johntez Brown are thrilled and that the hospital says the mother and baby are doing well.

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 