St. Louis couple rolls all 7s and 11s with daughter's birth
ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis couple has rolled all 7s and 11s with the birth of their daughter.
J'Aime Brown was born at 7:11 p.m. on July 7, which convenience store chain 7-Eleven marks as 7-Eleven Day. Her birth weight? Seven pounds and 11 ounces, obviously.
TV station Fox 2 reports that Rachel Langford and Johntez Brown are thrilled and that the hospital says the mother and baby are doing well.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.