American Airlines extends Boeing plane flight cancellations

WASHINGTON -- American Airlines says it will keep the Boeing 737 Max plane off its schedule until Nov. 3, which is two months longer than it had planned.

In a statement Sunday, American says the action will result in the cancellation of about 115 flights per day. It says it "remains confident" that the Boeing plane will be recertified this year. But some airline executives are growing doubtful about that timetable.

United Airlines announced Friday that it was extending its cancellations until Nov. 3, a month longer than it had planned.

United has 14 Max jets while American has 24 of them. Southwest Airlines, which has 34 Max jets - more than any other carrier - is canceling about 150 flights per day.

The plane was grounded in March following two deadly crashes.