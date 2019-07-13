No. 8 seed Grizzlies beat No. 1 Celtics in NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS -- Tyler Harvey scored 20 points to lead No. 8 seed Memphis past top-seeded Boston 94-88 on Saturday night in the quarterfinals of the NBA Summer League tournament.

Brandon Clarke tipped in a rebound with 18 seconds left to extend the Grizzlies' lead to three, before Paris Lee and Bruno Caboclo hit three late free throws to ice the game.

The Grizzlies avenged a 113-87 loss to the Celtics on Thursday in pool play to advance to Sunday's semifinal round, where they'll face No. 4 New Orleans.

Clarke finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Peyton Aldridge had 13 points and Kennan Evans chipped in with 10 points for the Grizzlies.

Boston's Carsen Edwards led all scorers with 25 points on 9-of-23 shooting, including 6 of 14 from 3-point range. Javonte Green added 17, Tremont Waters had 16 and Grant Williams scored 11.

PELICANS 101, HEAT 100

Nickeil Alexander-Walker hit one of two free throws with 1.9 seconds left in overtime, before Marcos Louzada Silva stole Miami's inbounds pass to seal a quarterfinal win for fourth-seeded New Orleans.

Alexander-Walker finished with 34 points on 9-for-21 shooting, including 5 of 12 from 3-point range. Kenrich Williams added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Jaxson Hayes contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds.

No. 5 seed Miami was led by Duncan Robinson, who had 26 points and eight rebounds. Jeremiah Martin scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Heat.

NETS 105, PISTONS 85

Jarrett Allen hit 11 of 15 shots to score 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and the seventh-seeded Nets the thumped second-seeded Pistons in the quarterfinal game.

Isaia Cordinier added 20 points for Brooklyn (4-1), which steadily pulled away throughout the game to earn a semifinal matching with the Timberwolves. Cordinier made 7 of 10 shots, including 3 of 4 3-pointers. Josh Gray and Ahmed Hill combined for 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting. The Nets shot 50% and had a 51-35 rebounding advantage while blocking nine shots..

Detroit (4-1), unbeaten in pool play, was just 9 of 35 behind the arc. Khyri Thomas led the Pistons with 15 points and Jarrod Uthoff had 12. Sekou Doumbouya, the 15th overall pick, had nine points.

TIMBERWOLVES 108, MAVERICKS 82

Kelan Martin scored 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including five 3-pointers, and the third-seeded Timberwolves cruised past the sixth-seeded Mavericks in the last semifinal.

Barry Brown Jr. added 14 points and three players had 12 for Minnesota (5-0) the last remaining undefeated team. The Timberwolves went 13 of 28 from 3-point range and shot 52% overall.

Antonius Cleveland led Dallas (3-2) with 17 points and Josh Reaves had 15. The Mavs shot just 37% after going 5 of 25 behind the arc.

KNICKS 103, WIZARDS 87

No. 3 overall draft pick RJ Barrett led five Knicks in double figures, scoring 21 points and grabbing eight rebounds in a consolation round game.

Tyler Cavanaugh had 19 points and Mitchell Robinson scored 18. Ignas Brazdeikis had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Kevin Knox finished with 17 points for New York.

Playing without rookie Rui Hachimara and second-year Troy Brown Jr., the Wizards got 20 points from Moritz Wagner, and 15 from reserve Troy Caupain.

HORNETS 84, JAZZ 74

Kennedy Meeks saved his best game for last, scoring 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead Charlotte in the consolation round. Meeks went into the game averaging just 3.8 points.

Dwayne Bacon scored 11 points and finished the summer league as the team's leading scorer with 16.3 points per game, while Isaiah Hicks added 10 points.

George King led the Jazz with 20 points, Josh Sharma chipped in 12 and Stanton Kidd finished with 10.

MAGIC 85, BULLS 74

Amile Jefferson scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and the Magic outscored the Bulls in the third quarter to grab the consolation round win.

Isaiah Miles added 13 points and John Petrucelli 12 for the Magic, who trailed 44-41 at halftime.

Daniel Gafford led the Bulls with 13 points, Chandler Hutchison and Mychal Mulder added 13 apiece and Adam Mokoka 12. Coby White, the seventh overall pick, had seven points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Both teams finish 2-3.

ROCKETS 105, NUGGETS 95.

Deng Adel scored 20 points with seven assists, Chris Clemons had 18 with 10 rebounds and the Rockets defeated the Nuggets in the consolation round.

Six players scored in double figures for the Rockets (3-2), who shot 50% from the field and made 16 3-pointers. Chris Chiozza scored 15 points with eight assists and Johnathan Williams and Rawle Alkins had 14 apiece.

Brandon Goodwin scored 22 points for the Nuggets (1-3) and Jordan Davis had 17. Denver shot 51 percent but only had nine 3-pointers.

