Djokovic wins 1st set against Bautista Agut at Wimbledon

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut serves to Argentina's Guido Pella during a men's quarterfinal match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Associated Press

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Belgium's David Goffin during a men's quarterfinal match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Associated Press

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning a men's quarterfinal match against United States' Sam Querrey on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Associated Press

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball to Japan's Kei Nishikori during a men's quarterfinal match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sunday, July 6, 2008 file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal right, stands with the winners trophy next to Switzerland's Roger Federer after the men's singles final on the Centre Court at Wimbledon. After going more than 1½ years without playing each other anywhere, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be meeting at a second consecutive Grand Slam tournament when they face off in Wimbledon's semifinals. Associated Press

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in a Men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019. Associated Press

WIMBLEDON, England -- The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has won the first set 6-2 in his Wimbledon semifinal against Roberto Bautista Agut.

Djokovic took a 3-0 lead after breaking the Spaniard in his first service game, and the top-ranked Serb broke again in the final game when Bautista Agut sent a forehand long.

Djokovic is looking for his fifth Wimbledon title, while Bautista Agut is appearing in his first Grand Slam semifinal.

___

7:35 a.m.

The latest installment in the Roger vs. Rafa rivalry at Wimbledon is coming to Centre Court.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will face each other in the semifinals Friday, their first meeting at the All England Club since their classic 2008 final.

Nadal won that match 9-7 in the fifth set.

Federer beat Nadal in the Grand Slam tournament's previous two finals.

Federer is an eight-time Wimbledon champion, while Nadal has won two titles at the All England Club.

In Friday's first match at Centre Court, defending champion Novak Djokovic faces Roberto Bautista Agut, a Spaniard playing in his first Grand Slam semifinal.

___

