Jets TE Herndon suspended 4 games by NFL for 2018 DWI arrest

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Jets second-year tight end Chris Herndon has been suspended without pay by the NFL for the first four regular-season games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Herndon pleaded guilty in January to driving while intoxicated in New Jersey in June 2018. The incident occurred about a month after he was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the NFL draft out of Miami.

New Jersey State Police said Herndon was driving his Nissan Armada when he crashed into a Toyota Land Cruiser that was towing a trailer carrying another vehicle. The 76-year-old driver was not injured.

A municipal judge in Rockaway Township, New Jersey, suspended Herndon's driver's license for 90 days in January and fined him $639.

Herndon is eligible to participate in offseason and preseason practices and games. He can return to the Jets' active roster on Oct. 7.

