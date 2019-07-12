News

Trump unloads on Paul Ryan, calls him 'a lame duck failure'

 
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump unloaded via Twitter on former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan, calling Ryan a "lame duck failure."

Ryan is very critical of Trump in the book "American Carnage" by Tim Alberta of Politico, in excerpts running in various publications. Alberta wrote the former speaker could not stand the idea of another two years with the president and saw retirement as the "escape hatch," according to The Washington Post. Ryan is quoted saying: "I'm telling you, he didn't know anything about government . I wanted to scold him all the time."

Trump tweeted late Thursday: "He had the Majority & blew it away with his poor leadership and bad timing. Never knew how to go after the Dems like they go after us. Couldn't get him out of Congress fast enough!"

