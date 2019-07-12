News

Special counsel Robert Mueller's hearing could be delayed

  • FILE - In this May 29, 2019, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, about the Russia investigation. To prepare for next week's high stakes hearing with Mueller, some Democratic members and staff are watching old video of his previous testimony. Others are closely re-reading Mueller's 448-page report. And most of them are worrying about how they'll make the most their short time in front of the stern, reticent former FBI director.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats are considering a delay of special counsel Robert Mueller's high-profile hearing next week, a development that comes amid concerns over the short length of the scheduled hearings before two committees.

The House Judiciary and intelligence committees are considering delaying the July 17 hearing as they negotiate with Mueller's representatives and the Justice Department over the format, according to two people familiar with the talks. The delay would be in exchange for more time for questioning.

One of the people said the hearing would be delayed a week. The people requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

Mueller is scheduled to testify before the two committees in open session. He had expressed his reluctance to testify, and has said he won't go beyond his Russia probe report.

