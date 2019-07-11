Los Angeles plays San Jose after Ibrahimovic's 2-goal game

San Jose Earthquakes (8-7-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (11-7-1, second in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays San Jose after Zlatan Ibrahimovic registered two goals against Toronto FC.

The Galaxy are 6-3-1 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference allowing 22 goals.

The Earthquakes are 5-4-3 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose is sixth in the league with 30 goals led by Chris Wondolowski with eight.

The teams play Friday for the second time this season. San Jose won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ibrahimovic leads Los Angeles with three assists. Favio Alvarez has two goals over the past 10 games for the Galaxy.

Magnus Eriksson has three goals and six assists for San Jose. Wondolowski has eight goals over the last 10 games for the Earthquakes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles: 4-6-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

San Jose: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.7 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Romain Alessandrini (injured), Jonathan Dos Santos, Chris Pontius (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured), Uriel Antuna.

San Jose: Anibal Godoy (injured), Nick Lima.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports and data from Sportradar .