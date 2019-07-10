Memorial to marathon bombing victims takes shape in Boston

News

BOSTON -- A memorial to victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings is taking shape.

Light pillars that form the nucleus of the memorial are being installed Wednesday morning near the finish line on Boylston Street.

The monument also will incorporate decorative bronze-cast light poles and a bronze spire.

Planning began four years ago for the $2 million memorial, which has undergone substantial redesign to satisfy the hopes and expectations of families who lost loved ones.

Three spectators were killed and more than 260 others were wounded in the April 15, 2013, attacks, and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer later was fatally shot by the bombers as they tried to steal his gun.

Boston officials also envision a larger monument that will involve input from bombing survivors.

