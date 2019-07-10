The Latest: Crowds chant 'USA!' waiting for soccer parade

CORRECTS NICKNAME OF LOWER BROADWAY TO "CANYON OF HEROES", INSTEAD OF CANYON OF CHAMPIONS - Flag-themed souvenirs are for sale on Broadway, also known as the "Canyon of Heroes," along the parade route in lower Manhattan, one day ahead of a ticker-tape parade and City Hall ceremony for the four-time World Cup winning U.S. women's soccer team, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

A woman walks past a sign painted on a delicatessen across the street from City Hall one day ahead of a ticker-tape parade for the U.S. Women's soccer team, four-time World Cup winners, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

A small quantity of confetti sits on the floor of the Downtown Alliance one day ahead of a ticker-tape parade for the U.S. Women's World Cup soccer team, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

A man tests the microphone on a stage in front of New York's City Hall, decorated with banners in preparation for a ceremony with the Mayor Bill de Blasio and other dignitaries which will follow a ticker-tape parade for the four-time World Cup winning U.S. Women's soccer team, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

A spray-painted sign honors the four-time World Cup winning U.S. women's soccer team, one day ahead of a ticker-tape parade and City Hall ceremony honoring their latest achievement, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

