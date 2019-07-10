Chicago

Felony misconduct charges dropped against Chicago officer

 
CHICAGO -- Prosecutors have dropped felony charges against a Chicago police officer who was accused of striking a handcuffed patient in a hospital room in 2014.

The Chicago Tribune reports Wednesday that a judge during a June hearing dropped the official misconduct charges against veteran officer Clauzell Gause after the Cook County state's attorney's office said the victim wouldn't come to court. Assistant State's Attorney Kenneth Goff said in court that prosecutors "cannot proceed and meet our burden without the testimony."

Hospital surveillance footage showed Gause punching and shoving the 24-year-old victim, who had punched Gause. Gause and another officer were transporting the man for a mental health evaluation. Prosecutors said when charges were filed in 2016 that the man was restrained and handcuffed, after which Gause allegedly pushed him and punched him several times.

