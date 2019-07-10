Aftershocks continue in California desert
TRONA, Calif. -- Aftershocks of last week's big earthquakes are still rumbling beneath the California desert, but seismologists say the probability of large quakes continues to decline.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the chance of a quake larger than Friday's 7.1 temblor is less than 1% and the chance of a magnitude 6 or higher is down to 6%.
Residents of the little community of Trona gathered at a town hall Wednesday to hear officials give updates on the recovery.
KCBS-TV reports the most common concern expressed by residents is the lack of running water.
Truckloads of drinking water have been delivered. But there's no water for household uses, including supplying swamp coolers, a necessity in the triple-digit desert heat.
