Alex Morgan, US women's soccer team honored at The ESPYS

  • Alex Morgan, a member of the U.S women's national soccer team, accepts the award for best female athlete at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

  • Rob Gronkowski, from left, Lindsey Vonn, and Dwyane Wade accept their awards for best moment at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

  • Zion Williamson, of the Duke University men's basketball team, arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

By BETH HARRIS
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- Alex Morgan won female athlete of the year and shared the best team award with her U.S. women's national soccer teammates at The ESPYS, hours after the group was honored with a ticker-tape parade in New York City to celebrate their Women's World Cup championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks won male athlete of the year Wednesday night at the show honoring the past year's top athletes and moments in sports.

Comedian Tracy Morgan presided over the show at Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Zion Williamson, the No. 1 pick in last month's NBA draft, earned best college athlete honors for his one-and-done season at Duke.

The best moment award was shared by a trio of recent retirees: Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, NFL player Rob Gronkowski and NBA player Dwyane Wade.

