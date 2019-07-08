Former Patriots star doing 'much better' after 2nd stroke

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2014, file photo, Tedy Bruschi speaks during an interview at the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII media center in New York. Former New England Patriots linebacker and current ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi is recovering in a Massachusetts hospital after suffering a second stroke. His family says in a statement the 46-year-old suffered the stroke Thursday and immediately recognized the warning signs of arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties. Bruschi was admitted to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where his family said Friday he was "recovering well." Associated Press

ATTLEBORO, Mass. -- Former New England Patriots linebacker and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi says he's doing "much better" after suffering a second stroke.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Bruschi says he knew what was happening immediately last Thursday when he lost use of his left arm, began slurring his speech and his wife noticed his face was drooping.

An ambulance took Bruschi to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

The Instagram post includes a list of the several warning signs of a stroke that should prompt an immediate call to 911.

The 46-year-old Bruschi had a stroke in February 2005 days after the Patriots' third Super Bowl win and learned he had a congenital heart defect that produced a hole in his heart. He retired after surgery but later returned and played three more seasons for the team.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL