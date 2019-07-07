FC Tokyo beats Gamba Osaka 3-1 to maintain lead in J-League

TOKYO -- Kensuke Nagai scored twice as FC Tokyo beat Gamba Osaka 3-1 on Sunday to remain in first place in the J-League.

After Gamba went ahead on an early goal, Nagai equalized in the 36th minute then put his team ahead for good just three minutes later on a header for his sixth goal of the season.

Diego Oliveira added an insurance goal midway through the second half as Tokyo improved to 39 points, six ahead of second-place Yokohama F Marinos, which beat Oita Trinita 1-0 on Saturday.

Kawasaki Frontale remained in third place on 32 points after being held to a goalless draw by Sagan Tosu.

In other matches, Shonan Bellmare beat Nagoya Grampus 2-0 while Consadole Sapporo and Matsumoto Yamaga finished 1-1.

Cerezo Osaka drew 1-1 at Sanfrecce Hiroshima, while Shinzo Koroki scored the winner in Urawa Reds' 1-0 win over Vegalta Sendai.

Former Spain international David Villa scored for the third straight game, but Shimizu S-Pulse beat Vissel Kobe 2-1.

Fourth-place Kashima Antlers beat last-place Jubilo Iwata 2-0.

___

