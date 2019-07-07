Defending champion US faces Netherlands in World Cup final

Netherlands goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal attends a press conference at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Saturday, July 6, 2019. Netherlands will face US in a Women's World Cup final match Sunday in Lyon. Associated Press

Netherlands' head coach Sarina Wiegman attends a press conference at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Saturday, July 6, 2019. US will face Netherlands in a Women's World Cup final match Sunday in Lyon. Associated Press

United States coach Jill Ellis attends a press conference at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Saturday, July 6, 2019. US will face Netherlands in a Women's World Cup final match Sunday in Lyon. Associated Press

United States coach Jill Ellis, right, look at players during a training session at the Gymnase Parc des Sports in Limonest, outside Lyon, France, a day before their Women's World Cup final match against the Netherlands, Saturday, July 6, 2019. Associated Press

United States' players warm up during a training session at the Gymnase Parc des Sports in Limonest, outside Lyon, France, a day before their Women's World Cup final match against the Netherlands, Saturday, July 6, 2019. Associated Press

LYON, France -- The United States will be vying for its fourth Women's World Cup title when it meets European champion the Netherlands on Sunday.

The U.S. is the defending champion, while the Dutch women are appearing in their first World Cup final.

Both sides had narrow wins in the semifinals, with the U.S. beating a physical England team 2-1 and the Dutch needing extra time to overcome Sweden 1-0.

The finalists both have female coaches. Jill Ellis leads the United States and Sarina Wiegman is in charge of the Netherlands.

It's the first time since 2003 that two women have coached against each other in the final.

In the most recent meeting between the two teams, the U.S. won 3-1 at home in 2016.

