Cup Series race at Daytona starting early amid rain threat

Special dryer-equipped trucks try to remove water from the track surface during a rain shower shortly before the scheduled start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Associated Press

Denny Hamlin's crew pushes his car back to the garage area after the NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed because of rain at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. The race was rescheduled for Sunday. Associated Press

Michael McDowell's crew pushes his car back to the garages after the NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed because of inclement weather at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Associated Press

Race fans walk through the garage area during a weather delay before the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Associated Press

Fans walk through the Fan Zone during a weather delay of activities before the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The start of the previously postponed NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway has been moved up 18 minutes because of a threat of rain.

The 400-mile race will now start at 1:04 p.m. EDT. It's warm and cloudy at the 2Â½-mile speedway, but afternoon thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Qualifying was canceled Friday because of lightning, and the race was postponed Saturday night because of steady showers.

Team Penske's Joey Logano will start on the pole after the 40-car field was set based on owners points.

Earlier this week, NASCAR adjusted the length of the three stages at Daytona, meaning the race would need to go 100 laps before becoming official. The first and second stages are 50 laps each, and the race can't be official until the second stage is complete. The final stage is 60 laps.

