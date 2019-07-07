Pro Sports

Brazil beats Peru to win 1st Copa AmÃ©rica title since 2007

  • Brazil's Everton celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Peru during the final soccer match of the Copa America at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

    Brazil's Everton celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Peru during the final soccer match of the Copa America at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Associated Press

  • Brazil's Everton celebrates with teammates scoring his side's opening goal against Peru during the final soccer match of the Copa America at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

    Brazil's Everton celebrates with teammates scoring his side's opening goal against Peru during the final soccer match of the Copa America at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Associated Press

  • Brazil's Everton (19) celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Peru with Phlippe Coutinho during the final soccer match of the Copa America at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

    Brazil's Everton (19) celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Peru with Phlippe Coutinho during the final soccer match of the Copa America at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Associated Press

  • Brazil's players celebrate after Everton scored against Peru during the final soccer match of the Copa America at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

    Brazil's players celebrate after Everton scored against Peru during the final soccer match of the Copa America at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Associated Press

  • Brazil's Gabriel Jesus (9) celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Peru during the final soccer match of the Copa America at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

    Brazil's Gabriel Jesus (9) celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Peru during the final soccer match of the Copa America at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Associated Press

  • Brazil's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Peru during the final soccer match of the Copa America at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

    Brazil's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Peru during the final soccer match of the Copa America at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Associated Press

 
By TALES AZZONI and MAURICIO SAVARESE
Associated Press
 
 

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Host Brazil has defeated Peru 3-1 to win its first Copa AmÃ©rica title since 2007.

Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison scored a goal each Sunday to give Brazil its ninth South American championship at a packed MaracanÃ£ Stadium.

Peru scored through Paolo Guerrero but couldn't pull off one last upset after eliminating Uruguay in the quarterfinals and two-time defending champion Chile in the semifinals.

Brazil, playing the tournament without the injured Neymar, was with 10 men from the 70th minute because Gabriel Jesus was sent off with a second yellow card.

Brazil has won the Copa AmÃ©rica all five times it hosted the tournament.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 