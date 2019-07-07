Brazil beats Peru to win 1st Copa AmÃ©rica title since 2007

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Peru during the final soccer match of the Copa America at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Associated Press

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus (9) celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Peru during the final soccer match of the Copa America at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Associated Press

Brazil's players celebrate after Everton scored against Peru during the final soccer match of the Copa America at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Associated Press

Brazil's Everton (19) celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Peru with Phlippe Coutinho during the final soccer match of the Copa America at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Associated Press

Brazil's Everton celebrates with teammates scoring his side's opening goal against Peru during the final soccer match of the Copa America at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Associated Press

Brazil's Everton celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Peru during the final soccer match of the Copa America at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Host Brazil has defeated Peru 3-1 to win its first Copa AmÃ©rica title since 2007.

Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison scored a goal each Sunday to give Brazil its ninth South American championship at a packed MaracanÃ£ Stadium.

Peru scored through Paolo Guerrero but couldn't pull off one last upset after eliminating Uruguay in the quarterfinals and two-time defending champion Chile in the semifinals.

Brazil, playing the tournament without the injured Neymar, was with 10 men from the 70th minute because Gabriel Jesus was sent off with a second yellow card.

Brazil has won the Copa AmÃ©rica all five times it hosted the tournament.

