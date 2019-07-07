Officials: Illinois State Fair parade entry deadline is near
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Officials say the deadline for entries to participate in the parade that opens the Illinois State Fair is approaching.
Entries for Twilight Parade participants are due Monday.
The parade committee will choose about 60 entries based on the applications. The categories are marching bands, floats and specialty units. The theme this year is "Building our Future."
Fair director Kevin Gordon says the "time-honored" tradition of the State Fair all starts with the Twilight Parade.
The fair will be held Aug. 8-18 in Springfield.
Performers at this year's Illinois State Fair include Pentatonix, Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire.
