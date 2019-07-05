NBA

Pelicans-Knicks game postponed by earthquake

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Players and staff leave the court after an earthquake during an NBA summer league basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas.

    Players and staff leave the court after an earthquake during an NBA summer league basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

  • Officials confer after an NBA summer league basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans was stopped following an earthquake Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas.

    Officials confer after an NBA summer league basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans was stopped following an earthquake Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

  • Officials confer after an NBA summer league basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans was stopped due to an earthquake Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas.

    Officials confer after an NBA summer league basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans was stopped due to an earthquake Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

 
By TIM REYNOLDS
Associated Press
 
 

LAS VEGAS -- The NBA Summer League game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans has been postponed because of an earthquake.

Preliminary estimates by the U.S. Geological Survey say a 7.1 magnitude quake hit in Southern California on Friday night, and it was felt all the way in Las Vegas. The overhead scoreboard at the Thomas & Mack Center was swaying, and officials elected to delay the game and have the teams leave the floor while gauging if it was safe to continue.

Games in UNLV's other gym, the Cox Pavilion, could continue because that gym lacks an overhead scoreboard.

New Orleans led New York 80-74 with 7:53 remaining. Many fans began leaving just as the quake hit, and more departed when the delay was announced. The NBA says it is working to determine if the game will continue Saturday.

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 