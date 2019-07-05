Indiana

Retired Indiana officer's estate sues EMS over fall injury

 
MUNCIE, Ind. -- The estate of a retired Muncie police officer is suing emergency responders, alleging that a broken shoulder the man suffered when an EMT dropped him "hastened" his death.

The lawsuit filed against Delaware County EMS seeks unspecified damages for alleged negligence involving Jack L. Finchum, who died in January at age 76.


The Star Press reports that the suit says Finchum's wife, Rosanna, contacted EMS on Nov. 15 seeking help moving him "from his recliner to his wheelchair, and from his wheelchair to bed."

The complaint says the EMT "improperly lifted" Finchum and then dropped him, resulting in a broken right shoulder that "would not heal, and hastened Jack's death."

Jason Rogers is director of Delaware County EMS. He says the litigation had been forwarded to the county's attorney.

