All eyes will be on Nadal vs. Kyrgios matchup at Wimbledon

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after beating South Africa's Lloyd Harris in a Men's singles match during day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Associated Press

United States' Serena Williams serves to Italy's Giulia Gatto-Monticone in a Women's singles match during day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Associated Press

Australia's Nick Kyrgios returns the ball from between his legs to Australia's Jordan Thompson in a Men's singles match during day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Associated Press

Spain's Rafael Nadal serves to Japan's Sugita Yuichi in a singles match during day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Associated Press

WIMBLEDON, England -- All eyes will be on the marquee matchup between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon.

It is a rematch from 2014, when a 19-year-old Kyrgios upset then-No. 1 Nadal at the All England Club.

In other second-round action Thursday, Serena Williams and Roger Federer will play their matches at the All England Club's second biggest court.

They have won a combined 15 singles titles at Wimbledon and are accustomed to playing most of their matches on Centre Court.

This time, Federer will be on No. 1 Court against 20-year-old Jay Clarke of Britain. Williams will follow in that arena, facing 18-year-old Kaja Juvan of Slovenia.

Andy Murray will make his debut at this year's tournament, playing men's doubles with Pierre-Hugues Herbert against Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert.

