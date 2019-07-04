Rendon homers as Nationals sweep Marlins with 5-2 win

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Fernando Rodney delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. The Nationals won 5-2. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Anthony Rendon hit his 20th homer and knocked in the go-ahead run to help the Washington Nationals finish a three-game sweep of the last-place Miami Marlins with a 5-2 victory Thursday.

Washington has won eight of nine and 13 of 16 to climb to a season-best four games over .500.

Kurt Suzuki homered in the second inning to extend the Montreal Expos/Nationals franchise record for consecutive games with a home run to 18. Rendon hit a solo shot in the fourth off Elieser HernÃ¡ndez (1-3) and drove in Gerardo Parra with a single in the fifth.

Washington right-hander AnÃ­bal SÃ¡nchez (5-6) allowed one earned run and five hits in six innings. Fernando Rodney got three outs for his second save of the season.

Miguel Rojas homered for Miami, and Starlin Castro had three hits.

