New tally flips results of Queens DA race, forcing recount

Queens Borough President and candidate for district attorney Melinda Katz talks to reporters after voting in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The race for district attorney of the New York City borough of Queens is shaping up as a battle between moderate Democrats and the left wing of the party. The winner will be strongly favored to win a November general election to succeed the late District Attorney Richard Brown. Associated Press

Queens district attorney candidate Tiffany Caban responds to questions during a news interview Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in the Queens borough of New York. Either candidate Melinda Katz or Caban would be the first woman to serve as Queens district attorney. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- A tally of paper ballots has reversed the initial results in the closely watched Democratic primary for Queens district attorney, forcing an automatic recount in a race that embodies the national fight between left-wing and moderate Democrats.

Queens Borough President Melinda Katz now holds a 20-vote edge over political newcomer Tiffany Caban, who with 99 percent of precincts reporting on primary night last week had a 1,090-vote lead.

Katz is a seasoned politician who was the favorite of the state's Democratic Party establishment. Caban is a public defender who says the criminal justice system is rigged against the poor and was backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The winner will be favored to win the November general election to succeed longtime District Attorney Richard Brown. He died last month at age 86.