6.6 magnitude quake rattles Southern California
SAN FRANCISCO -- A large earthquake has rattled a large swath of Southern California. There are no immediate reports of damage.
The quake measured with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck Wednesday morning near the town of Ridgecrest, California, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles.
People from the desert to the Pacific coast in Southern California reported feeling it.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.