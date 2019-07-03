AtlÃ©tico Madrid signing MÃ©xico midfielder HÃ©ctor Herrera

MADRID -- AtlÃ©tico Madrid says it has reached a deal to sign Mexico midfielder HÃ©ctor Herrera.

AtlÃ©tico says the 29-year-old player will sign a three-year contract on Thursday.

Herrera played with Portuguese club Porto for the last six seasons, scoring 35 goals in 245 matches, including 41 Champions League appearances.

AtlÃ©tico said Wednesday it "incorporated a strong and skillful midfielder with great attacking presence and quality."

Herrera played with MÃ©xico in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, and helped the team win the 2012 Olympic Games, the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 2015 CONCACAF Cup. He scored five goals in his 70 appearances with the national team.

